Fed survey shows small businesses still struggling

Small businesses continue to struggle financially and many are facing greater challenges with managing supply chain issues and hiring enough workers, according to a survey released today by the Federal Reserve.

As Reuters reports, while some small businesses have seen their revenues increase, the recovery has been uneven, with smaller firms and those owned by racial minorities seeing fewer gains.

“Many small businesses have not recovered to pre-pandemic levels, with the effects of the pandemic hitting disproportionately hard among firms in the leisure and hospitality sector, smaller firms, and firms owned by people of color,” Fed researchers said in a statement.

The survey, which was conducted between September and November of 2021, found that 63% of firms still had revenues below pre-pandemic levels, and 43% of businesses had lower employment. The Fed polled nearly 11,000 small employers across the country that have less than 500 workers. Read the full story.