Fed official: Rate increases need to continue until inflation levels at 2%

Despite positive inflation data this week, Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin told CNBC today that more interest rate increases will be needed to tamp down price pressures.

Releases this week showing that consumer and wholesale price increases softened in July were “very welcome,” Barkin says.

“So we’re happy to see inflation start to move down,” he says. But he noted, “I’d like to see a period of sustained inflation under control, and until we do that I think we’re just going to have to continue to move rates into restrictive territory.”

Despite the softening, the CPI still was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis and the producer price index climbed 9.8%. Both numbers are far above the Fed’s 2% long-run inflation objective, so Barkin says the central bank needs to keep pushing forward until it achieves its goal. Read the full story.