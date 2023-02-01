Fed expected to hike interest rates one more time 

The Federal Reserve is expected to hike interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point today, slowing the pace of its inflation fight while keeping pressure on the economy, The Washington Post reports.

The upcoming hike marks the eighth in a row, as central bankers continue their all-out battle against rising prices. But after a year of doling out whopping hikes that raise the cost of borrowing, the Fed is scaling down from a half-point increase in December to a more traditional quarter-point pace, which it abandoned for larger moves after last March. Borrowing costs are approaching the level that officials say will be high enough to cool consumer demand and slow the economy, and the Fed wants to reach that point as smoothly as possible.

Once they’re there, officials will hit pause on rate hikes and let their policies take hold. What remains to be seen is whether that approach will work and how long it will take. Plus, there’s ongoing fear that the Fed is making decisions now that will smother the economy too much later this year. Read the full story.