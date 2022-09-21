Fed attacks inflation with another big rate hike, with more to follow

Intensifying its fight against high inflation, the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate today by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a third straight time and signaled more large rate hikes to come—an aggressive pace that will heighten the risk of an eventual recession.

The Fed’s move boosted its benchmark short-term rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, to a range of 3% to 3.25%, the highest level since early 2008.

The officials also forecast that they will further raise their benchmark rate to roughly 4.4% by year’s end, a full percentage point higher than they had forecast as recently as June. And they expect to raise the rate further next year, to about 4.6%. That would be the highest level since 2007.

On Wall Street, stock prices fell and bond yields rose in response to the Fed’s projection of further steep rate hikes ahead.

Anyone borrowing money to make a large purchase, such as a home, car, or large appliance, will take a hit, says Scott Hoyt, an analyst with Moody’s Analytics.

“The new rate pretty dramatically increases your monthly payments and your cost,” he said. “It also affects consumers who have a lot of credit card debt—that will hit right away.”

