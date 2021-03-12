Fast-food chains betting drive-thru ordering surge here to stay

Last March, restaurant sales fell sharply after governors banned in-person dining and consumers began working through their glut of stockpiled groceries. But after several weeks, a new trend took hold, illustrated by long drive-thru lines that wrapped around the perimeter of fast-food locations.

Checkers and Rally’s was one of the many fast-food companies that benefited from the shift. With more than 800 locations, it’s the largest restaurant chain with double drive-thru lanes in the country, CNBC reports.

The crisis coincided with the chain revamping its menu, helping revive sales. To keep up with the spike in demand, about two thirds of Checkers and Rally’s restaurants shifted one of their drive-thru lanes to handle digital and delivery orders.

After decades as a fast-food staple, drive-thru lanes became the superstar, helping fast-food chains’ sales rebound faster than those of its full-service brethren.

By December, drive-thru lanes accounted for 44% of off-premise orders across the entire restaurant industry, according to the NPD Group. As vaccine distribution ramps up across the U.S., the popularity of drive-thru ordering appears to have staying power, although industry experts predict that it will moderate some.

The shift to drive-thru ordering has also increased the competition between the fast-food and fast-casual sectors. Chains like Sweetgreen and Shake Shack have announced plans to add drive-thru lanes. Chipotle Mexican Grill, which had been rolling out its drive-thru lanes for digital orders only, said it would accelerate plans to add more “Chipotlanes” to its footprint.

But even before the pandemic, fast-food chains were investing in their drive-thru lanes, giving them the upper hand. McDonald’s spent more than $300 million on Dynamic Yield, an artificial intelligence company that would help the company nudge drive-thru customers to spend more.

Those investments to make drive-thru lanes more efficient have only accelerated in the last year. Chains like KFC and Restaurant Brands International’s Burger King have designed new restaurant formats that highlight the drive-thru lane and shrink dining rooms.

