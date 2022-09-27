Fast-casual teriyaki restaurant debuts Friday on Siegen Lane

Fast-casual restaurant Teriyaki Madness is opening its first location in Baton Rouge on Friday, Sept. 30 in the Siegen Plaza shopping center, next to GameStop.

The Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant serves bowls filled with a choice of protein and steamed or stir-fried vegetables over a bed of noodles, fried rice, or white or brown rice, as well as egg rolls, potstickers, Rangoons and edamame appetizers.

The franchise’s first entry into the Capital City market will be helmed by 27-year-old entrepreneur Seth Gaudin. Despite his age, Gaudin is not new to restaurant management. His family’s business has operated eight restaurants, and Gaudin started out by managing his first location about five years ago, during his freshman year of college. He says he had a knack for the role and quickly progressed from there, taking on more responsibilities and supervising more locations over the following years.

After earning his degree, Gaudin wanted to start his own restaurant company. “When I graduated, I was pitching an idea to start my own build-your-own teriyaki [restaurant] concept. Then, I came across Teriyaki Madness and loved it,” he recalls.

He loved it so much, in fact, that he signed on to open three locations. Gaudin says he hasn’t made any decisions about where he’ll place the next two, but says they will be in the Baton Rouge area.

Teriyaki Madness will offer curbside pickup, and Gaudin will introduce third-party delivery a week after Friday’s grand opening.