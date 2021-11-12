Family-run popcorn truck rolling into Baton Rouge

The soon-to-be latest addition to the Baton Rouge food truck scene is Posh Pop, a family-run popcorn business from Zachary that is also a part of the LSU Ag Center’s food business incubator, FOODii.

Ebony McCallister started Posh Pop with her two daughters, ages 6 and 11, in February 2021. The idea came to her after she and her daughters added candy to leftover popcorn and gave it out as Christmas treats to friends and family.

From February to April, they mainly sold the treats online, McCallister says, but after joining FOODii in June, the business began to grow.

McCallister and her daughters began selling their treats at local farmers markets in Zachary, she says, and have recently moved to markets in Baton Rouge and have pop-up tents at local events such as White Light Night. But they hope to keep expanding.

On Thursday, McCallister approved plans for what she says is Baton Rouge’s first popcorn truck, something she hopes will broaden their access to the Baton Rouge community and allow clients to order their treats without paying for shipping or waiting for it to come in.

She hopes to launch the truck on Black Friday, Nov. 26, at Zachary boutique Maison Greige.

As for the future, McCallister and her daughters plan to take the truck on the road, offering their treats in Lafayette and possibly as far away as Houston.