Fall events dropping like flies due to COVID surge 

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are still rising in south Louisiana, and while Gov. John Bel Edwards has yet to announce any restrictions on gatherings—other than a mask mandate—Baton Rouge-area organizations are rethinking their plans.

Among the spate of cancellations and postponements announced this week as event organizers weigh safety concerns:

• The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Music, Performance, Art, Community event, which was originally scheduled for Sept. 30, will now be held on Jan. 20, 2022, according to an announcement from the arts council. The event would have also marked the grand opening of the new Cary Saurage Community Arts Center.

• Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week could potentially be postponed, according to Nexus Louisiana director of marketing and communications Na’Tisha Natt. BREW was scheduled to start Oct. 4.

• The Jambalaya Festival in Gonzales, set for Aug. 27-29, was canceled for the second year in a row.

• The Baton Rouge Best Dressed Ball, which benefits the American Cancer Society, has been rescheduled for Oct. 29.

• The Louisiana Book Festival, which was originally a hybrid event for Oct. 30, will now only be virtual, according to the State Library of Louisiana.

• Live After Five, the downtown Friday concert series, has been postponed until further notice.