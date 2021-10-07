Fall coffee drinks to try in Baton Rouge that go beyond pumpkin spice

It’s been more than 15 years since Starbucks first released its pumpkin spiced latte, the coffee drink that would hurl a new fall trend into our cultural consciousness and become so ubiquitous that we now refer to it by its initials—PSL.

Love them or loathe them, the flavors we associate with pumpkin pie are a centerpiece of fall coffeehouse menus, where options now extend well beyond the PSL.

As autumn takes hold, here’s some other options available from locally owned shops.

Leola’s—The Circa 1857 brunch haven released several fall coffee beverages on the first day of fall this year, including the iced basil pumpkin spice. Basil syrup provides an herbal counterpoint to the pumpkin spice flavor’s notes of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. If a hot beverage is more your speed, try the caramel apple spiced coffee. Blended with bourbon, its cozy warmth is just right for autumn.

Social Coffee—Social Coffee’s fall menu has a wide variety of flavors. Options include the Canadian Kiss, a latte enhanced by maple and caramel syrups; and the Social Delight, which features honey, vanilla and cinnamon syrup and is served iced or hot. For a non-coffee option, try the horchata, a twist on the traditional Mexican beverage that features rice or oat milk steeped with cinnamon and served over ice.

Light House Coffee—Light House Coffee’s salted caramel pumpkin latte is deliciously fall. It’s made with boutique maker Pink House Alchemy’s pumpkin butternut spice syrup, a blend of both pumpkin and butternut squash, cardamom and other flavors. The light foam on the top is poured in the shape of a tulip.

