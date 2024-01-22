ExxonMobil sues two activist investors over emissions proposals 

ExxonMobil is suing two sustainable investment firms in a bid to block them from putting forward a shareholder proposal that would commit the oil company to further curb its greenhouse-gas emissions and target its customers’ emissions, The Wall Street Journal reports.

In a federal lawsuit filed in Texas on Sunday, the Houston-based oil giant said investment firms Arjuna Capital and Follow This became ExxonMobil shareholders only to put forward proposals that would “diminish the company’s existing business.”

Arjuna submitted a proposal in December asking shareholders to pass resolutions committing ExxonMobil “to go beyond current plans, further accelerating the pace of emission reductions in the medium-term.” Follow This joined the proposal the following day, ExxonMobil says. In a departure from ExxonMobil’s current policy, they advise the oil company to target the emissions of its suppliers and customers in addition to its own.

The lawsuit comes amid mounting political opposition to some investors’ recent emphasis on environmental, social and governance, or ESG, issues at public companies. Read the full story.