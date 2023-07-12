ExxonMobil names new head of Baton Rouge plastics, resin finishing plants 

ExxonMobil has named Laura Eiklor as manager of its Baton Rouge plastics plant and resin finishing plant, according to BRProud.com.

Eiklor replaces Kristin Thomas-Martin, who is now regional polyethylene sales manager, product solutions, in Spring, Texas.

The plastics plant employs about 440 employees and contractors, manufacturing low-density polyethylene, Vistamaxx and Exact specialty elastomers, and Escorez resins.

Eiklor, a chemical engineering graduate from Pennsylvania State University, has 15 years of company service. Most recently, she worked in product management and planning at ExxonMobil’s headquarters office until moving back to Baton Rouge as polymers process department head at the chemical plant, where she worked until this new role.

