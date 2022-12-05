ExxonMobil, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries form carbon capture technology alliance 

ExxonMobil announced last week that it has joined forces with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to deploy MHI’s leading CO2 capture technology as part of ExxonMobil’s end-to-end carbon capture and storage (CCS) solution for industrial customers.

The joint effort combines ExxonMobil’s and MHI’s expertise in the industry and strengthens the companies’ ability to provide customers with solutions to help advance a lower carbon future.

The companies have agreed to leverage their combined operating and engineering experience and core science capabilities with the support from The Kansai Electric Power Co. Inc. to advance carbon capture technologies that could reduce the cost of CO2 capture for heavy-emitting industrial customers. Read the entire announcement. Also read how its Baton Rouge operations are working to lower carbon emissions.