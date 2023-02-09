ExxonMobil combining business units as it continues to cut costs

ExxonMobil is combining business units as part of a continuing corporate reorganization that will cut costs and trim some jobs, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The U.S. oil company, which posted a record profit in 2022 and employs thousands in the Baton Rouge area, plans to form three new organizations under which it will wed several smaller units later this year such as its financial services, procurement, and customer service groups, according to a memo that was sent to employees.

Reorganizing the business will likely result in a limited number of job cuts over time as some positions become redundant and some workers are reassigned, according to people familiar with the matter, though it is unclear how many jobs will be affected. ExxonMobil said in the memo the consolidation plan is “not about headcount reductions.”

The reshuffling is the latest move in a multiyear effort by Exxon to try to reduce costs. Read the full story (subscription).