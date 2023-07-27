Experts differ on how active the rest of hurricane season will be

There are conflicting opinions as to how much activity there will be over the remainder of this year’s hurricane season, with some experts predicting more storms than average, the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana writes in its latest Snapshot.

For the first time since 2015, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that this year’s hurricane season will be “near normal.”

The NOAA Climate Prediction Center anticipates a range of 12 to 17 named storms, five to nine hurricanes and one to four major hurricanes. Since the season started on June 1, four named storms—Tropical Storms Arline, Bret, Cindy and Don—have formed. The season ends Nov. 30.

Meteorologists at Colorado State University expect a more active season, projecting an average of 18 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

It is important to remember the economic impact a major hurricane like the ones predicted by both institutions can have on the state of Louisiana, with the three costliest storms—Andrew, Ida and Katrina—all making landfall in the state. Ida, which made landfall in 2021, caused $80.9 billion in damage.

