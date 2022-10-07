Exercise is key to staying mentally sharp in your career as you age 

Ask people which factor contributes the most to professional success and most will choose intelligence, even though research shows a fair bit of luck is also required.

Problem is, while it is certainly possible to “create” your own luck, ultimately getting lucky is outside your control. But you can control, at least to some degree, how smart you are. And you can, at least partly, control how long you stay smart, Inc. reports.

Your brain is a tissue, and like any other tissue, age causes its performance to decline. As we hit our late 20s, the hippocampus—the portion of our brains devoted to learning and memory—starts shrinking by about 1% per year.

As your hippocampus shrinks, you naturally lose some of your ability to process and retain information. But it doesn’t have to shrink. Exercise, just as it does for skeletal muscles, can slow or even reverse the physical decay of your brain.

Research shows exercise can increase the size of your hippocampus, even in your 60s and 70s, mitigating the impact of age-related memory loss. Read the full story from Inc.