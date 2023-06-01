Executives are adding mental health days in an effort to retain workers 

More companies are carving out extra personal days for workers, not for a doctor’s appointment or to run errands, but because of stressful events outside of the workplace, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The decision to offer this new type of personal days is one of several moves executives say they are making to address concerns about employees’ mental health. They are also offering companywide mental health days and on-site respite rooms.

The moves reflect executives’ belief that addressing mental health directly with their workers is a crucial way to retain and attract the best employees in a tight labor market.

One company enacting such policies is personal finance company NerdWallet. Employees at NerdWallet get unlimited paid time off, eight paid hours per quarter for volunteer work and a five-week sabbatical after five years on the job. This year though, NerdWallter started offering four self-care designated days each year. The idea is that the entire company stops working on the same day to make sure everybody feels they can fully disconnect. Read the full story.