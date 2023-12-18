Essential Credit Union pushes into Texas with merger 

Baton Rouge’s Essential Credit Union today announced it is merging with Priority Postal Credit Union out of Pasadena, Texas.

The merger, which was approved by both the Louisiana Office of Financial Institutions and Texas Credit Union Department, expands the Baton Rouge credit union’s reach into the Houston metro area. Essential currently has four branches in the Capital Region and one operations office.

Founded in 1972 by a small group of Dow Chemical employees, Essential Credit Union has roughly $391 million in assets, according to its announcement.