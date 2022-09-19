Essay: Making Baton Rouge a creative epicenter of the South 

For Business Report’s 40th anniversary edition, we asked nine community leaders and young professionals how Baton Rouge can fulfill its potential as an economically thriving midsized city. Below is an excerpt from ThreeSixtyEight founder and CEO Kenny Nguyen’s essay, in which he discusses how Baton Rouge’s creative talent can be tapped for the future:

A few weeks ago, I met a movie producer in Los Angeles who worked on several notable projects that I love. I almost fell out of my chair when he revealed he’s from Baton Rouge! He still visits and loves the city, but the hard reality is he doesn’t spend his creative energy here. It’s sad how often I experience this phenomenon: meeting someone incredibly talented from Baton Rouge that couldn’t find a reason to stay.

It’s even sadder to see this “phenomenon” reinforced by data. The Baton Rouge Area Chamber released a shocking study this year that revealed that for every eight people who leave Baton Rouge, only one enters. Accepting this means accepting that our city’s best export is our talent.

Meanwhile, out-of-state friends call me “Mr. Baton Rouge” for how much I hype this city.

Yes, I love my city. So much that I’ve made it my life’s work to invest in a better future for Baton Rouge through my creative agency, ThreeSixtyEight. We actively seek work that improves the perception of Louisiana, and we produce our Assembly Required conference series with the central goal of equipping communities to create a better future through civic and business innovation. I’ve had the privilege to witness the growth of leading research institutions, our nationally ranked park system, and key infrastructure improvements. After 10 years of working with Baton Rouge’s best and brightest, it’s clear our city has the potential to become the creative epicenter of the South.

Through the years, I’ve also witnessed the resiliency and camaraderie exemplified by the people of Baton Rouge. Crisis builds connection, and there’s been no shortage of crises around here lately. Together, we’ve faced natural disasters, cultural awakening, and a global pandemic. During the toughest times, our people show up for each other. At its core, I know the heart of this city is in the right place.

I believe in us, but please don’t call me an optimist. We must acknowledge that we have a lot of work to do as a community.

