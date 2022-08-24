Ernst & Young acquires Cambria Solutions, including Baton Rouge office 

Ernst & Young LLP today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Cambria Solutions as part of its plan to grow its IT management services.

Based in California but with a large Baton Rouge presence, Cambria is an information technology and management firm that primarily serves clients in state and local government. Cambria also has experience in complex Medicaid and public health/human services programs, as well as transportation and toll systems.

EY says it plans to maintain the company’s offices in downtown Baton Rouge on Main Street.