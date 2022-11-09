EPA awards $2.4M for Louisiana air monitoring projects

Louisiana will receive more than $2 million from the Environmental Protection Agency to monitor air pollution, reports WWNO. Last Thursday, the agency announced it will funnel more than $50 million nationally into expanding air monitoring within communities dealing with pollution.

The money will go to fund 132 proposed projects including five in Louisiana. Officials and advocates say community air monitoring gives residents a clearer picture of what’s in the air they breathe.

In a Wednesday news conference, EPA Administrator Michael Regan said the move advances the Biden administration’s commitment to invest in areas that have suffered decades of environmental injustice. Read the entire story.

