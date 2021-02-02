Enwave, bidder on LSU energy deal, acquired by US investor groups

The U.S. arm of Enwave Energy, one of two companies competing for a long-term energy services contract on the LSU campus, was acquired today for some $910 million by two investor groups, QIC and Ullico.

The deal means Enwave USA., which was owned by a Toronto equity firm, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, is now a U.S.-owned company.

That could factor into negotiations as it competes with Baton Rouge businessman Jim Bernahrd’s venture, Louisiana Energy Partners/Tiger Energy Partners, for the LSU deal.

Supporters on the LSU board of awarding the contract to the LEP group because of its hometown ties, have previously criticized Enwave for being Canadian owned, even though the company has provided district energy services to the LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans for more than a decade.

According to the terms of the Enwave acquisition today, Enwave USA will continue to be operated by the same team that currently runs the company and there will be no change in staff, operations or service.

The company, which has a New Orleans office, will now be headquartered in the U.S.

The status of the LSU energy contract remains up in the air, after attempts by LEP to disqualify Enwave—which offered LSU a better long-term deal, according to an analysis of the proposals by LSU staff and consultants—fell flat.

Sources familiar with the situation say both teams have met with members of the LSU board in recent days to go over their proposals.

The LSU board has declined to comment and is not scheduled to meet this month.