Envoc expands LA Wallet app with Orion Laboratories partnership 

Baton Rouge-based Orion Laboratories and Envoc have teamed up to offer COVID-19 test results on the LA Wallet app, WAFB-TV reports.

The app, created by software developer Envoc, already allows users to store their digital driver’s license and vaccine card.

The feature is currently available for PCR coronavirus tests performed at Orion Laboratories, collected at their local drive-thru, LDH sponsored community testing sites, and participating clinics and health care providers throughout the state. Read the full story.