Environmental groups vow to continue push against carbon capture 

State leaders rejoiced last Thursday over the federal government’s decision to give Louisiana authority to permit and regulate the wells needed to store industrial carbon dioxide emissions underground, labeling it an important economic development milestone.

However, environmental groups have taken a notably different view and vow to remain vigilant against what they feel is an unsafe process. They also reject proponents’ claims that carbon capture and sequestration projects will allow Louisiana to make major strides toward achieving a green economy.

“This recent news does not end our fight against this unproven and dangerous technology,” Beverly Wright with the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice says in a statement. “CCS is one of the biggest threats to communities of color being harmed by the polluting industries that exacerbate our climate crisis and by the regulatory agencies that are supposed to be protecting them.”

Most of the roughly 30 proposed projects for Louisiana have backing from the fossil fuel and petrochemical industries. The companies insist carbon can be safely contained underground using time-tested methods. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.