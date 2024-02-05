Environmental groups oppose $1 billion petrochemical plant in Geismar

Editor’s note: Daily Report on Friday included an update on the Department of Environmental Quality’s review of the proposed Geismar Mitsubishi plant from WAFB-TV. This story from Louisiana Illuminator, expounds on the opposition mounted against the proposed plant.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is on track to approve an air pollution permit for a $1 billion petrochemical plant in Geismar, which would be the world’s largest plastics plant of its kind.

Mitsubishi Chemical Co. plans to build a $1 billion facility on a 77-acre site in Geismar that’s capable of producing 385,000 tons annually of methyl methacrylate (MMA), a chemical used in a variety of paints, adhesives, building panels and other acrylic polymers.

The company is asking LDEQ for a permit that would allow the plant to emit hundreds of tons of toxic gasses, as well as nearly 781,000 tons of greenhouse gas per year. It would rank the plant among the state’s top 50 pollution emitters, according to data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Located along the Mississippi River in Ascension Parish, Geismar is within the so-called “Cancer Alley” petrochemical corridor between New Orleans and Baton Rouge that has among the worst air quality and highest rates of cancer in the country. More than 5,000 residents live within a 3-mile radius of the proposed Mitsubishi plant, and they are already surrounded by a number of petrochemical plants such as those owned by BASF, Occidental Chemical Corp, Shell Chemical, Rubicon, Westlake Chemical and Air Products.

In a notice requesting comments from the public regarding whether or not to grant the air permit, LDEQ stated that the project is not “expected to have a significant adverse impact on soil, vegetation, visibility, or air quality in the area of the facility.”

Some Ascension Parish residents and environmental activists disagree. They voiced opposition at a public hearing LDEQ held Thursday and disseminated statements to reporters afterwards.

Pamela Ambeau, who lives in Ascension Parish and helps run the local environmental group Rural Roots Louisiana, said the Mitsubishi facility would add air pollution to an area already overloaded with petrochemical plant emissions. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.