Entrepreneurship booming following the pandemic 

A surge of small businesses could be reshaping America’s economic and entrepreneurial ecosystem, Inc. reports.

In July 2020, new business applications reached an all-time high. Despite a subsequent dip, they surged again in 2021 and remained “historically elevated through mid-2023,” according to a new paper from Ryan Decker, principal economist at the Federal Reserve Board, and John Haltiwanger, professor of economics at the University of Maryland.

According to the paper, this entrepreneurial frenzy following 2020’s downturn differs from the Great Recession, when business creation crumbled.

The trend instead illuminates the “striking resilience of small and young firms,” the paper continues. A few different forces might have sparked these surges, including jumping on pandemic-era market gaps, such as online retail, to explore new ventures.

“Potential entrepreneurs had more information to plan and start serious businesses … and this has continued through 2023,” the authors add.

As a result, these new businesses and their growing teams appear to have fed an entrepreneurship that extends beyond a 2020 blip. Still, the true impact won’t be felt for a couple of years as the startup surge faces future economic slowdowns. Read more.