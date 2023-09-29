Entrepreneur Mo Vij faces lawsuit alleging trademark infringement

A company associated with Baton Rouge entrepreneur and developer Mo Vij is facing a lawsuit from a Swiss business alleging trademark infringement.

Vij says he isn’t using the disputed trademark and expects the suit to be dropped, though a local attorney representing the Swiss company says they stand by the allegations and are trying to work out a settlement.

In 2020, @Highland, Vij’s mixed-use office park, announced the opening of HQ@Highland, a 17,860-square-foot coworking space billed as a “flexible and COVID-19-safe working environment.” In the prepared announcement, Vij described a place where professionals working from home could meet with clients and escape distractions.

The plaintiff, doing business as HQ, offers office and coworking spaces with flexible membership options in more than two dozen countries. HQ has more than 130 locations in the U.S., including two in Louisiana, according to the complaint filed in federal court, and has been using HQ trademarks in connection with the rental of office facilities and related services since at least as early as 1977.

“Defendants’ use of ‘HQ @Highland’ creates the false and misleading commercial impression of an authentic HQ® co-working location at Defendants’ @Highland development and/or near Highland Road, which is highly likely to deceive and mislead consumers,” the filing states.

Vij told Daily Report earlier this month that he has informed the plaintiff, which is officially named Pathway IP II GmbH, that the HQ@Highland business never actually launched. Settlement discussions are ongoing, local attorney Claude Reynaud Jr., who is representing the plaintiff, said by email Thursday.