Enticing downtown workers to stay past 5

Tourists visiting BRASS by Circa 1857 in the heart of downtown Baton Rouge often have the same question: Is it always this quiet?

“It is very quiet downtown, typically, after 5 o’clock,” says Luke Lognion, the gift and souvenir shop’s co-owner. “People are always getting in their cars in a rush to be the first people to sit in traffic.”

Lognion hopes to spur more activity with a new incentive program meant to entice more downtown workers to stick around for an hour or two after 5 p.m. He’s calling it “Work downtown, play downtown,” and he says several other downtown businesses have gotten on board for an effort they expect to launch next month.

Workers could show a business card to get access to a special happy hour menu at participating bars, restaurants and hotels, along with a coupon to use at a downtown business the next day. The latter could be good for a free coffee at BRASS, or a day pass at the YMCA. The program could incentivize workers to come into the office rather than working from home, he adds.

Lognion says he is working with the Downtown Business Association to create a website and get more businesses involved. He would like to make incentives available Monday-Friday and perhaps hold a special event each month.

Tentative plans are to launch the program Nov. 14.