Entergy’s Phillip May shares his toughest career challenge 

As president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana, Phillip May is responsible for the company’s safe and reliable service, financial performance, customer service, regulatory and public affairs, resource planning, economic development programs and charitable contributions.

Under his leadership, Entergy Louisiana has constructed roughly 3,000 megawatts of modern, efficient generation units, as well as added solar and renewable energy resources.

May sat down with 10/12 Industry Report to talk about the toughest challenges of his career—the hurricane seasons of 2020-21. Read what he had to say.