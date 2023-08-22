Entergy suspends disconnections, faces grilling from Metro Council Wednesday 

Amid power outages that shut down LSU on the second day of classes and left many Baton Rouge workers to get ready for their commutes in the dark this morning because a “transmission source was lost,” Entergy’s Louisiana subsidiaries this week announced that they are suspending all disconnections for the duration of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ declared heat emergency through Sept. 9.

According to Louisiana Illuminator, no accounts will be disconnected for non-payment while the emergency remains in effect.

The subsidiaries and their regulators—the Public Service Commission for Entergy Louisiana, and the New Orleans City Council for Entergy New Orleans—will follow updates from the National Weather Service to determine if shutoffs need to be extended beyond Sept. 9.

Outside of the company’s commitment not to disconnect power to customers during the heat emergency, the frequent outages have led public officials to question Entergy over the causes.

Metro Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman told The Advocate that she plans to grill an Entergy representative during Wednesday’s council meeting.

Last week, the Louisiana Public Service Commission questioned Entergy officials about persistent Baton Rouge power outages.Commissioner Davante Lewis, who represents parts of the Capital Region, added the item to the agenda for the PSC’s Aug. 16 meeting, requesting an update about outages and restoration efforts after the July 31 storms and “frequent outages in the Baton Rouge area.”

Read more about the disconnection policy from Louisiana Illuminator and more about this morning’s outages from WAFB-TV. The Metro Council meeting will take place at City Hall at 4 p.m. Wednesday. See the agenda here.