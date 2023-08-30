Entergy, state regulators at odds over $550M in possible customer refunds

A Federal Energy Regulation Commission ruling issued this week confirms that an Entergy subsidiary will have to refund more than $550 million to customers in Louisiana and Arkansas.

Or does it? Entergy argues FERC’s order does not call for any additional refunds beyond $100 million in credits already issued.

“We hope the clarity provided by the FERC in this ruling helps to guide constructive discussions with our regulators to resolve the remaining SERI litigation matters,” Rod West, Entergy’s group president for utility operations, says in a prepared statement.

But that statement does not contain language from FERC’s order to support its conclusion, the Louisiana Public Service Commission notes in a dueling statement. The case remains before FERC, so further steps at that level will determine the outcome, says Colby Cook, the LPSC’s intergovernmental policy and communications director.

“The ruling is clear that Louisianans are owed a refund,” says Davante Lewis, who represents parts of the Capital Region on the PSC. “It’s time for Entergy Corporation to stop these legal challenges and comply with the order to refund what is owed to our people.”

Lewis predicts FERC will issue another ruling forcing Entergy to pay, arguing the utility is stalling in hopes of settling at a lower number.

The dispute centers on performance issues at Entergy’s Grand Gulf Nuclear Station in Port Gibson, Mississippi. Entergy settled similar claims with the Mississippi Public Service Commission last year for $300 million.

The impact of this week’s decision is still being analyzed, but the LPSC estimates refunds in excess of $145 million will eventually be provided to Entergy Louisiana customers and more than $180 million to Entergy New Orleans customers, according to the commission’s statement.