Entergy says it’s ready for this week’s heavy rainfall

As the Capital Region—and much of south Louisiana—braces for this week’s stormy weather, Entergy is ensuring its business and residential customers that it’s prepared for what lies ahead.

In a statement issued Wednesday morning, the energy company says it’s closely monitoring the disturbance in the Gulf and planning accordingly.

“Entergy’s Louisiana storm team is prepared to work long hours after the storm passes, restoring service to customers as quickly and safely as possible if needed,” the statement reads. “The company has materials and supplies on hand and is prepared to adjust staffing and resources based upon the forecast and where they are most needed.”

At press time, the National Hurricane Center was giving the disturbance a 40% chance of developing into a full-fledged tropical depression over the next 48 hours. A flood watch will be in effect for parishes in the Greater Baton Rouge area through 1 a.m. on Saturday. The storm is expected to make landfall along Louisiana’s coast late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

In the meantime, Entergy is urging its customers to finalize their personal storm plans and assemble an emergency kit with essential supplies. The Entergy Storm Center has tips for staying safe in severe weather.

Both Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans are currently in the midst of “robust resiliency upgrades,” Entergy says. Entergy Louisiana is executing the first phase of its five-year, $1.9 billion grid resilience plan, which includes more than 2,100 projects aimed at strengthening nearly 69,000 transmission and distribution structures. Entergy New Orleans, meanwhile, is in phase one of its own accelerated resilience plan, which comprises more than 65 projects to harden over 3,000 structures and upgrade 63 miles of power lines.

Earlier this year, Entergy announced that it plans to invest $37 billion through 2028 to expand clean energy capacity, strengthen grid resilience and support rapid industrial growth in Louisiana and across its other service areas in the Gulf South. Read more about the company’s plan here.