Entergy pursuing federal funding to strengthen Baton Rouge power grid 

Entergy is continuing to pursue federal grant funding that would offset the cost of projects to strengthen Louisiana’s power grid, the company announced this morning.
The federal grants and the subsequent projects would be aimed at reducing extreme weather impacts and speeding up recovery efforts after major storm events, Entergy says. Over the past two years, the company has added increases to customers’ bills to cover the costs of repairs following Hurricanes Ida, Laura, Delta, Zeta and Winter Storm Uri.
Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently submitted grant applications for government funding of projects to enhance the resiliency of the electrical grid. These projects presented in these applications, if funding is approved by the U.S. Department of Energy, would better serve customers by hardening grid infrastructure and microgrid components and improving the power grid’s resilience in disadvantaged communities. The total cost of the projects presented in the grant applications is approximately $220 million. Any federal grants received directly benefit customers.
The projects submitted for consideration include:
- A proposal to harden distribution lines to reduce the number and duration of power outages for approximately 7,400 customers in two areas of north Baton Rouge and install a battery-powered microgrid in an area that would serve 2,100 customers.
- A proposal to harden transmission and distribution equipment in the New Orleans East area, benefitting 49,300 customers. The project would also include the installation of a 30.8 MWh battery that would be charged by the nearby New Orleans Solar Station.