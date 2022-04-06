Entergy plan calls for customers to pay backup generator costs for businesses

Entergy has proposed a new project to give backup generators to grocery stores and other commercial customers across the state to form microgrids that can be used during outages and peak demand times, but Entergy wants the rest of its customers to pay for them.

As Louisiana Illuminator reports, Entergy would also be able to run the generators during normal conditions, allowing the selected corporate customers to get a share of the profits on any excess electricity generated.

Dubbed the Power Through project, Entergy wants to install the natural gas-fired generators on the properties of its corporate “host customers” such as grocery stores, Walmart retail centers and other commercial and industrial sites.

Entergy is seeking approval from the state Public Service Commission to move forward with the project, but the PSC staff expert’s analysis of the plans revealed that Entergy’s cost-allocation formula places most of the burden on Entergy customers who aren’t getting backup generators.

“As currently proposed, I do not find the costs and benefits of the program are being allocated in a manner that is just and reasonable to non-host customers,” PSC regulatory expert Lane Sisung said in his recommendation to commissioners not to certify the program.

The PSC has not yet made a decision on the proposal.

In its application to the commission, Entergy cited the 2020 and 2021 storms and subsequent power outages as “harsh reminders” of the need for backup generators distributed across the grid. The generators would provide electricity to selected host commercial and industrial customers during a grid outage, allowing those customers to continue to provide vital goods and services to the community while electric service is being restored to other customers, Entergy said. Read the full story.