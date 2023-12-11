Entergy partnering with businesses for backup power services

Entergy Louisiana announced Monday afternoon that it was partnering with businesses to provide generators that will help boost the local power grid.

The new program—called Power Through—aims to deliver whole-facility backup generation at a much lower cost than what it would typically be if a commercial customer were to build a backup solution of their own. Additionally, Entergy provides maintenance to the units at no additional cost to the facility.

The program, which launched its first generator on Monday, is open to commercial or industrial customers currently being serviced by Entergy Louisiana that have a need for a generator stronger than 100 kw and less than 10 MW. The host facility will have to pass a series of technical feasibility tests that the program, Power Through, will facilitate.

When the generators are not being used to provide host facilities backup power due to a grid outage, from events such as a hurricane, the generators can be remotely turned on to provide additional power to the grid in times of high demand—like in extreme weather months of the summer or winter.

Entergy officials expect generators to run around 150 hours per year, depending on market conditions and demand for electricity.

Entergy Louisiana will own, operate and maintain the generator located on the customer’s premises. Participating business owners will pay a fixed monthly charge over 20 years.

