Entergy Louisiana scores poorly for energy conservation measures 

A new analysis of the nation’s largest electric utilities shows Entergy Louisiana among the least helpful for customers looking to conserve energy to keep power bills down.

A 2023 Utility Energy Efficiency Scorecard recently released by the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy analyzes 53 of the largest utilities in the U.S. based on a wide range of metrics on how they promote energy savings for various customers, particularly low-income households.

ACEEE is a nonprofit research organization that develops policies to reduce energy waste.

The analysis ranks Entergy Louisiana 43rd overall, with 17 points out of a possible 100.

Regionally, Entergy Louisiana ranks higher than CenterPoint Energy and AEP in Texas, which rank 44th and 48th respectively, as well as Alabama Power, which ranks 51st. Oncor, CPS, and Entergy Texas rank 39th, 24th, and 37th, while Entergy Arkansas ranks 18th.

The top-performing utility in the nation, according to the analysis: Massachusetts’ Eversource, which received 85 out of 100 points.

Read the full story from The Center Square.