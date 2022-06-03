Entergy Louisiana raising electricity bills this summer 

Some Entergy customers could see their electric bills increase this summer by more than a typical amount, according to Entergy Louisiana.

The company made the announcement today, citing two factors for the price spike: the rising cost of natural gas and severe weather that has impacted the region over the past two years, WAFB-TV reports.

Part of the increase is a result of the $10 surcharge Entergy is instituting to cover repairs from hurricanes in 2020 and 2021, but electric bills are likely to go up more than $10.

In a news release, Entergy stated that for a customer using 1,000 KWh of electricity it would translate roughly to a $25 increase in June, but that the company is deferring approximately $10 of that increase for future recovery, leaving about a $15 increase on June bills. Read the full story.