Entergy Louisiana CEO vacationed in Colorado as Ida battered state  

The chief executive of Louisiana’s largest electricity utility vacationed in Colorado as Hurricane Ida ripped through the state last summer, a trip that clearly rankled members of the Public Service Commission that regulates Entergy.

“Can you believe that?” Commissioner Foster Campbell, D-Elm Grove, said in an interview with USA Today Network. “It’s pitiful. It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever heard in my life. People were without power, they were hurting, and he’s taken the corporate jet to Colorado.”

Campbell says Entergy CEO and Chairman Leo Denault told the PSC that, while he and his family did fly to Vail on the corporate jet, ratepayers didn’t foot the vacation jet bill.

Following Wednesday’s PSC meeting, at least some of the commissioners seemed poised to compel Entergy to share some of the burden for repairs from Ida and other storms rather than force ratepayers to foot the entire $4.5 billion bill from the hurricanes. Read the full story from USA Today Network.