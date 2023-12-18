Entergy is upgrading its electric system in rural areas near Baton Rouge

Over the next six months, Entergy Louisiana will be performing substantial reliability enhancements to its electric system in rural areas west and south of Baton Rouge, the company announced today.

The work will take place in or near Bayou Pigeon, Grosse Tete, Livonia and Plaquemine to enhance service quality for approximately 5,400 Entergy and Pointe Coupee Electric business and residential customers. Because Pointe Coupee Electric’s wholesale power provider sources its power from Entergy’s power grid, its customers will benefit from the improvements.

The work is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024. The project includes upgrades to four distribution-level powerlines: