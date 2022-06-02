Entergy donates $1M to jump-start community college student aid program 

Entergy Louisiana today announced it will provide $1 million over three years to the Louisiana Community and Technical College System Foundation to jump-start the MJ Foster Promise Program, a financial aid program funded by the state that will help qualifying residents attend two-year colleges or approved proprietary schools and receive training for high-demand jobs in growing sectors.

Entergy Louisiana President and CEO Phillip May was joined during the announcement by Gov. John Bel Edwards, legislators, LCTCS officials and Louisiana Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter-Reed.

According to LCTCS, tens of thousands more adults will need to earn credentials beyond high school to fill jobs in Louisiana over the next decade. The MJ Foster Promise Program, a new $10.5 million state fund, was created last year to provide financial assistance to low-income residents who are 21 or older and seek credentials required for employment in workforce areas like construction, health care, information technology, manufacturing, and transportation and logistics.

LCTCS President Monty Sullivan says Entergy’s sponsorship and the program itself are key to “upskilling” Louisiana residents as the economy shifts.

Entergy’s contribution will help LCTCS roll out the program by funding training equipment, efforts to reach out to potential students, and student support services. See the announcement.