Entergy customers’ bills surge while shareholder payments top $1.5B over last two years

Entergy’s shareholder payments have topped $1.5 billion over the past two years; meanwhile customers’ bills in Louisiana have grown exponentially.

Like other utility companies across the country, Entergy stock doesn’t offer investors big growth potential, and to make up for it, the company gives shareholders about a 60% cut of its annual earnings, The Lens reports. A company spokesperson says keeping the dividend high benefits customers by making it easier for Entergy to raise money for infrastructure.

However, those dividends may come at the expense of customers. Entergy has been hurt by the pandemic, storms and rising gas prices, while, at the same time, shareholders’ payments have grown. Entergy Louisiana’s roughly 1 million customers, including those in Baton Rouge, saw an average 12% increase on their October 2021 bill from a year ago, KTBS reports.

