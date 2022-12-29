Enrollment at Louisiana’s community colleges falls to 14-year low

Enrollment in the Louisiana Community and Technical College System declined to the lowest level in 14 years, while state appropriations increased to a decade-high peak in 2022, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office.

Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for the community college system last week that evaluates the system’s finances and accountability over public funds.

“Based on a five-year analysis, although the System’s enrollment has declined 14%, total revenues have increased $150.2 million (29%),” according to the report’s highlights. “Federal Revenues increased $134.8 million, mainly due to COVID-19 Federal Funding and Other Revenues increased by $9.2 million, mainly due to increases in capital grants and gifts.”

The data shows the system’s fall enrollment for fiscal year 2022 was 52,282, down 322 from fiscal year 2021 and nearly 23,000 fewer students than a peak of 75,167 a decade ago. The last time enrollment was comparable to fiscal year 2022 was in 2008, when enrollment was 52,405, according to the report.

The system’s state appropriations was $151 million in FY 2022, up $29 million from the year prior and the highest level in a decade. Net revenue from tuition and fees, meanwhile, declined by $1 million from FY 2021 to $106 million in FY 2022. Those revenues had been above $110 million since 2014 and hit a peak of $123 million in FY 2019, before declining during the pandemic. Read the full story from The Center Square.