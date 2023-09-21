Employers to see largest health care cost spike in a decade next year

Employers across the nation are bracing for what is expected to be the largest increase in health insurance costs in a decade.

Despite the cost spike anticipated next year, workers may be spared somewhat thanks to the tight labor market, Reuters reports.

Health benefit consultants are predicting that employer health care costs will jump 5.4% to 8.5% in 2024 due to medical inflation, soaring demand for costly weight-loss drugs and wider availability of high-priced gene therapies.

Even with the increase, a survey conducted by Mercer found that more than two-thirds of employers either do not plan to shift any cost increase to their staff or will pass on less than the expected rise in 2024.

U.S. consumer prices increased 3.7% in the past 12 months, through August, down from a peak of 9.1% in June last year. However, medical cost increases usually lag general inflation as contracts between insurers and hospitals regarding prices are signed months or even a year in advance. Read the full story.