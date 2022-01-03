Employers still in hiring mode despite latest COVID surge

Economists say they expect the U.S. labor market to strengthen in the months ahead, despite the surge in COVID-19 cases due to the fast-spreading omicron variant, because employers still need a lot more workers.

The Labor Department’s latest employment report, to be released Friday, is projected to show employers added 405,000 jobs in December and the unemployment rate ticked down to 4.1%, according to economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

The report comes as forecasters are lowering their estimates of economic growth amid rising coronavirus cases that have prompted some consumers to stay home and some businesses to close temporarily.

“Businesses know on the other side of the wave, their biggest problem is going to be getting workers,” says Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, who cut his projection for first-quarter growth in U.S. gross domestic product to a 2.2% annual rate from 5.2% due to omicron. Read the full story.