Employers spent 4% more on compensation last year amid tight labor market 

Employers spent 4% more on wages and benefits last year as workers received larger pay raises due to the tight labor market and high inflation, marking an increase not seen since 2001, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The U.S. employment-cost index—a quarterly measure of wages and benefits paid by employers—showed that costs continued to rise at the highest rate in two decades of available records, with a seasonally adjusted increase of 1% in the fourth quarter of 2021 over the prior three months. The fourth-quarter gain, compared with a year ago, rose 4% on a nonseasonally adjusted basis, the Labor Department said today.

Economists say numerous factors are contributing to high inflation during the pandemic, but especially an overwhelmed supply chain and lopsided demand for physical goods rather than services that is leading to mismatches between demand and available goods.

Labor costs are also a significant contributor to rising prices. And the current tight labor market is encouraging many workers with bargaining power to switch jobs and demand more pay, raising the risk of a destabilizing inflation dynamic known as a wage-price spiral. Read the full story.