Employers reluctant to pass rising health care costs onto workers 

Employers are gearing up for health care costs to climb ever higher in 2023 and many will find themselves stuck with the bill, Inc. reports.

Current forecasts from the asset management firm Mercer suggest health benefit costs will increase by 5.6% per employee in the next year, up from the 4.4% rise projected in 2022. Though high inflation contributes to health pricing, Mercer suspects that employers and consumers have yet to feel inflation’s full brunt on health benefits due to multiyear contracts.

Despite higher costs, businesses seem hesitant to pass any of that burden onto their workforce, according to Andy Coccia, a senior manager in Deloitte’s employer benefits practice.

“With the demand for talent and the really fierce competition for hiring the best talent, employers are wary of making cuts to benefits, because benefits make up a large portion of the package that people are considering,” Coccia says.

Fifty percent of employers did not hike employee-cost sharing in 2022, a higher figure compared with the last three years, data from the insurance brokerage Gallagher shows. Read the full story.