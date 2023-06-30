Employers brace for challenges to diversity programs after SCOTUS ruling

Businesses are expecting Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action to reduce the diversity in the pool of highly educated candidates for future jobs, including leadership roles, according to The Wall Street Journal.

They also say the ruling, which prohibits race-conscious college admissions, will lead to challenges to internal diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, many of which were put in place or augmented over the past few years.

Many large employers have said that affirmative action assists businesses by helping them serve a diverse universe of customers and clients. Opponents of affirmative action and diversity initiatives in the workplace say such policies are ineffective, divisive or based on illegitimate factors.

Many companies say they plan to continue diversity initiatives despite the Supreme Court’s ruling. The decision, though, will require employers to articulate why programs meant to increase representation matter to a company’s performance, executives say. Read the full story.