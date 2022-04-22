Employers aggressively recruiting workers who aren’t looking for jobs 

As the Great Resignation continues, workers who are not seeking new jobs are actively being recruited at high rates, according to a recent report by Gallup. In fact, one in 10 employees not looking to change jobs has been recruited by other organizations during the past three months.

The increase in remote work has led to “boundary-less” recruiting, the report says. Companies now have access to a larger pool of candidates, and workers are looking at jobs outside a “commutable distance.” Recruiters can easily communicate with nonjob seekers, and with a tight labor market, their offers can be compelling.

While research shows that disengaged employees are three times more likely than engaged ones to look for other job opportunities, all workers are being targeted by recruiters.

Being recruited can impact employees in one of two ways, according to Route Fifty:

They take a job with another employer. When this happens, their current firm now has to spend time and money to hire and train a replacement, the report shows. Remaining colleagues might also begin wondering if they should also leave.

They stay in their current role but with new expectations. Even if employees decide to stay, the experience of being sought out gives them a new perspective on their value to your organization, the report says. The recruited employees will heighten their expectations in respect to their job, pay, benefits and career development.

