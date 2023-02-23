Employees want tech tools that make collaboration easier 

Microsoft’s latest survey on business trends compiles input from 2,700 employees and 1,800 business decision-makers in the U.S., U.K., and Japan across job functions to look at the ways technology is—or is not—helping them do their work.

According to Harvard Business Review, researchers found that employees are looking for tools that enable collaboration seamlessly, automate repetitive work, guide with insights, and that can be customized for specific business challenges.

Here’s how leaders can invest in these areas to realize efficiency gains in day-to-day operations and free up their teams to do more important work: