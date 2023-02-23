Employees want tech tools that make collaboration easier 

Microsoft’s latest survey on business trends compiles input from 2,700 employees and 1,800 business decision-makers in the U.S., U.K., and Japan across job functions to look at the ways technology is—or is not—helping them do their work.
According to Harvard Business Review, researchers found that employees are looking for tools that enable collaboration seamlessly, automate repetitive work, guide with insights, and that can be customized for specific business challenges.
Here’s how leaders can invest in these areas to realize efficiency gains in day-to-day operations and free up their teams to do more important work:
- Invest in collaborative tools. Nearly all surveyed workers (91%) work remotely at least one or two days a week. To best support this new world of work, 85% of employees cited collaboration tools as one of the most critical areas of focus. An overwhelming 86% of surveyed workers say their teams would benefit most from solutions that make information (like documents, business data, and customer records) more accessible across the organization.
- Embrace automation. Embracing AI-infused business solutions is an essential step in shifting our work culture from time spent “at work” to a focus on quality and effectiveness. Repetitive tasks like data entry, note taking, reporting, and document processing are essential to business operations—but not a fulfilling part of employees’ days. Read the full story from HBR.