Empire Wingz is opening a new location in Zachary 

Baton Rouge wing spot Empire Wingz is opening its fifth location in Zachary.

The carry-out focused chicken restaurant is slated to open at the end of February, following the opening of its new location in Gonzales. As with previous expansions, Empire Wingz owner Vic Smith selected the latest location for the highly demanded wing joint based on a social media poll.

The new Empire Wingz will be located at 4347 High Street, Suite 102, in the space formerly occupied by breakfast and lunch spot Taylor Made Concessions.

After experiencing some unforeseen administrative delays with opening the Gonzales location, originally set for the end of 2024, Gonzales Empire Wingz will also open this February.

Smith wants to continue growing his chicken wing empire around the country through next year, with plans for locations in West Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, New Orleans, Houston, Philadelphia and Los Angeles. The Empire Wingz locations in New Orleans, Philadelphia and Los Angeles most likely will be operated by franchisees, Smith says.

Empire Wingz has three storefronts and two food trucks in Baton Rouge. The Gonzales and Zachary locations will bring the number of Empire Wingz brick and mortar stores in Louisiana to five.