Empire Wingz expands with new LSU-area restaurant

Baton Rouge-based Empire Wingz is expanding its footprint in the Capital Region with a fourth restaurant location.

The brand announced on social media this morning that it would open its newest location, in the Tigerland area, next door to the former Dead Poet Nightclub, which closed last month.

The brand currently operates three locations in Baton Rouge. After being founded in 2016 as a quick-service concept near Southern University, the owners expanded and took over the former Wing Snack shop on Burbank Drive in late 2018.

Empire Wingz appears to be in an expansion phase—the owners opened a third location, a drive-thru on Sherwood Forest, earlier this spring. Also, in comments on social media, the owners indicated they plan to open locations in Ascension Parish and Lake Charles in the near future.

Representatives of Empire Wingz could not be reached for more information before this afternoon’s publication deadline.